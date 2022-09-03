8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $430,294.48

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. 8PAY has a total market cap of $430,294.48 and approximately $87,163.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00083832 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041009 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.