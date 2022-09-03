8PAY Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $424,021.11 and $87,400.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029336 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041150 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.