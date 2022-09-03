8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $43,404.07 and $2.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 294.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003300 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00072294 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.