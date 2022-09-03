A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 8.8%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 8,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 223,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $411,962.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,986.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $411,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,199 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,986.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 301.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

