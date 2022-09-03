Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 695,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $282.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aadi Bioscience

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

