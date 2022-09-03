Aavegotchi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00006329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and $3.96 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,963,176 coins and its circulating supply is 46,199,012 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

