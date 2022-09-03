AAX Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.83 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022237 BTC.

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

