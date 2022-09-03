AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

