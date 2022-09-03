AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
