Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Abyss has a market cap of $3.86 million and $167,772.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars.

