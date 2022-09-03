Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 346,414 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Destination XL Group worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 381,161 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,810,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,252. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

