Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 164,878 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

