Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,349 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Mercantile Bank worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

