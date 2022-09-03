Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 53,641 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

