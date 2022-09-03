Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,268 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $12,667,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

