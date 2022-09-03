Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,871 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,400,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

