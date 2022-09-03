Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of TrueBlue worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,279,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.56. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.