Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 56,819 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $508,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 483,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,077,000 after buying an additional 61,337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

