Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.