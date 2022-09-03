Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3,218.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

