Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,754 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

