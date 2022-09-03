Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $65.06 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

