Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Hanmi Financial worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

