Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,918 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Bel Fuse worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.