Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276,601 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 86,031 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

