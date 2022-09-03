Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Xperi worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 47.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 170.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

