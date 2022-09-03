Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,585 shares of company stock worth $2,030,230. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $403.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

