Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $281.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

