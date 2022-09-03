Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 213.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,315 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVIR opened at $7.45 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $620.28 million, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of -0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

