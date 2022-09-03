Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.