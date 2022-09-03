Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,796 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

