Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 193,171 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $26.33 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

