Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,900 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 495.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

