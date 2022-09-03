Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $117.83 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

