Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCB opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.20. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

