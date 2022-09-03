Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 149,483 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 149,483 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

