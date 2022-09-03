Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 189,393 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of TrueCar worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TrueCar by 278.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TrueCar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Down 3.3 %

TrueCar stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at $411,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

