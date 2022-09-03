Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 32,474 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,474 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $335.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

