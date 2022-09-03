Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398,592 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 182,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $64.43 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.