Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

