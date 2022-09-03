Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 976 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.7% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 367,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,198,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

