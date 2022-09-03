ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

