Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.88. Acme United has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Acme United by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

