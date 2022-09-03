ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,244.27

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $197,244.27 and $26,816.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

