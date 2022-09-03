Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

