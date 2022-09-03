Actinium Market Cap Tops $188,171.37 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $188,171.37 and approximately $107.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,189,925 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

