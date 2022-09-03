ADAX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (ADAX)

ADAX (ADAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ADAX has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $246,749.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ADAX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One ADAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

About ADAX

ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

