adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $275,031.22

adbank (ADB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. adbank has a total market capitalization of $275,031.22 and $3,480.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

