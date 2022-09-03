Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Capitalization of $204,140.04

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $204,140.04 and $518.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

