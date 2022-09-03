Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

ADES stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

