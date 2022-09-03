AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of AdvanSix worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Performance

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASIX opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $983.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.